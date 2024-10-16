back to top
Search
    IndiaNayab Saini chosen BJP legislature party leader, will take oath as...
    India

    Nayab Saini chosen BJP legislature party leader, will take oath as CM on today

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    Agencies

    Panchkula: Nayab Singh Saini was unanimously elected as the leader of the BJP legislature party in here on Wednesday.

    Newly elected Haryana BJP MLAs elected Saini in a meeting, which was also attended by Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav as central observers.

    Saini's name was proposed by MLAs Krishan Kumar Bedi and Anil Vij.

    The announcement in this regard was made by Union Home Minister Shah.

    Saini, who replaced Manohar Lal Khattar as the chief minister of Haryana in March, was the BJP's chief ministerial face in the state assembly polls.

    The BJP secured a third term in the assembly polls in Haryana, results of which were declared on October 8. It won 48 seats against the Congress' 37 in the 90-member assembly in the state.

    The oath-taking ceremony will take place on Thursday.

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Shah, and Minister Rajnath Singh will be among those who will attend the oath-taking event.

     

     

     

     

    Follow The Northlines on WhatsApp
    Previous article
    Govt Orders Withdrawal Of NSG Commandos From VIP Security, CRPF To Take Charge
    Next article
    PM Modi Becomes First ‘Active Member’ Of BJP
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    ‘Northeast on radar of nation’s development’: Dhankhar in Meghalaya

    Northlines Northlines -
    Shillong: Asserting that skilling youth is the need of...

    Anees Bazmee explains how ‘Welcome’ painting landed in ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’

    Northlines Northlines -
    AGENCIES NEW DELHI:  Anees Bazmee’s “Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3” has a...

    RG Kar issue: Junior doctors fast-unto-death enters 12th day

    Northlines Northlines -
    KOLKATA: Agitating junior doctors continued their fast-unto-death for the...

    PM Modi Becomes First ‘Active Member’ Of BJP

    Northlines Northlines -
    AGENCIES New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday became...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    ‘Northeast on radar of nation’s development’: Dhankhar in Meghalaya

    Anees Bazmee explains how ‘Welcome’ painting landed in ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’

    RG Kar issue: Junior doctors fast-unto-death enters 12th day