Navjot Singh Sidhu backs farmers, criticises Centre’s agricultural policies

Patiala: Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu on Sunday voiced support for farmers' demands in the ongoing ‘Dilli Chalo' march while criticising the government's agricultural policies, which, according to him, led the farmers on the way to protest.

Sidhu highlighted the crucial role played by Punjab farmers in the success of the White and Green Revolutions and said that their contributions could not be ignored. “First they ignore the farmers and then when they protest, they try to suppress their voice and play politics. If a farmer is not free to sell his produce in the market and there are various laws, then the MSP guarantee is the only solution,” Sidhu stated.

Addressing a press conference here, he said that lack of improvements in farm incomes despite promises of doubling them was far from reality, while citing soaring prices of essential commodities like gas cylinders and fuel.



“Favouring defaulters and ignoring the food growers, this is the real face of this ongoing regime. If you can waive debts of big business tycoons who looted public money, then why you are mum when it comes to waiving debts of farmers,” said Sidhu.

“As our farmer is struggling to get good price of his hard work and crop and also getting tear gas shells right in his face, why not open an international border that connects Asia and Europe, so that farmers don't have to lean down for their rights,” he stated.



He accused Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann of empty promises and inadequate action on behalf of farmers. “Instead of blaming everything on the Centre, the state government too should play a role and ensure welfare of the farmers,” he stated.