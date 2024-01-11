Navjot Sidhu posts cryptic video on X, hits out at Punjab Congress chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring

New Delhi, Jan 11: The rift between Punjab Congress leader Navjot Sidhu and state party chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring widened on Thursday with the former hitting out at the latter.



In a brief video message posted on X, Sidhu sarcastically says the spineless leaders who cannot stand upright are talking big.

This comes a day after Warring categorically said any anti-party activity would not be tolerated.



Without naming Warring, Sidhu took a swipe at him.



Sidhu is meeting Punjab affairs in-charge Devender Yadav in Chandigarh on Thursday.

In reaction to Sidhu holding rallies, Warring had said that the party’s programmes should be held in consultation with the state unit. Without naming anyone, Warring said those who became a “spoilsport” would have to face the consequences.



Warring had said that he had no objection to Sidhu’s rallies. He said, “The (party’s) programme should be held according to the (state unit) president’s wishes. But Warring has a big heart. I have no insecurity from anyone. Some people have a good height but a small heart and they feel threatened.”

He said he had no objection if someone worked for strengthening the party.