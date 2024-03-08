National Creators Award | “Iss Chunav Mein Bhi Safai Hone Wali Hai,” PM Modi’s Jibe At Opposition Ahead Of Lok Sabha Polls

New Delhi, Mar 8: Ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi couldn't resist taking a jibe at the Opposition during an event on Friday that honoured digital content creators across domains.

Malhar Kalambe, who after receiving the first ever National Creators Award in the ‘Swachhta Ambassador' category expressed his expressed his willingness to work with the PM in ‘safai abhiyan'.

“…Har prakaar ki safai mein kaam aa sakta hai, iss chunaav mein bhi safai hone wali hai (In this polls too there is going to be a clean sweep),” the PM told Kalambe to applause from the audience at the Bharat Mandapam venue in the National Capitial.

PM Modi also shared a light moment with Kalambe, asking to him eat properly as he looks very thin.

The PM was presenting d the first-ever National Creators Award across 20 categories.

It aims to recognize excellence and impact across domains, including storytelling, social change advocacy, environmental sustainability, education, gaming, among others. The award is envisioned as a launchpad for using creativity to drive positive change.

Over 1.5 lakh nominations and around 10 lakh votes were cast more than 1.5 lakh nominations across 20 different categories were received.

Subsequently, in the voting round, about 10 lakh votes were cast for digital creators in various award categories. Following this, 23 winners, including three international creators, were decided.

The award was provided across 20 categories including the Best Storyteller Award; The Disruptor of the Year; Celebrity Creator of the Year; Green Champion Award; Best Creator For Social Change; Most Impactful Agri Creator; Cultural Ambassador of The Year; International Creator award.

The categories also include the Best Travel Creator Award; Swachhta Ambassador Award; The New India Champion Award; Tech Creator Award; Heritage Fashion Icon Award; Most Creative Creator (Male and Female); Best Creator in Food Category; Best Creator in Education Category; Best Creator in Gaming Category; Best Micro Creator; Best Nano Creator; Best Health and Fitness Creator. (Agencies)