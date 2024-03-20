Search
Jammu Kashmir
National Conference ‘battle-ready’ to take on challenges in JK Lok Sabha polls says Omar Abdullah

Srinagar, Mar 20: Conference vice president Omar Abdullah has stated that the party will give a tough fight in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in and , despite facing challenges. Speaking to media in Srinagar, Abdullah acknowledged that the centre is utilizing all resources to ensure NC's defeat. However, he emphasized that NC never takes any polls lightly and is strategizing carefully.

Abdullah pointed out that NC has prevailed in difficult elections in the past as well, such as in 1996 when militancy was at its peak. “We've withstood boycott calls and contested courageously before. No election victory is easy to achieve,” he said. The former JK CM exuded confidence that if the party had won elections in such trying security situations previously, it is adequately prepared to take on any opposition this time too.

When asked about speculation of a third front comprising local parties, Abdullah dismissed it as ineffective. He reminded that similar pre-poll alliances against NC have failed in the past too. “The sooner they announce this front, better it is for them. But we are ready to face any challenge or competition in the upcoming Lok Sabha battle,” the NC leader declared resolutely.

It is evident that Omar Abdullah and National Conference are not underestimating the polls or taking the contest lightly. While acknowledging hindrances, the party has conveyed its willingness and readiness to give a tough fight on the electoral battlefield.

“Kashmir Blooms: Asia’s Largest Tulip Garden Opens Its Gates This Weekend”
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

