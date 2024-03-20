“Kashmir Blooms: Asia’s Largest Tulip Garden Opens Its Gates This Weekend”

Srinagar, Mar 20: The picturesque Indira Gandhi Memorial Tulip Garden in Kashmir is set to dazzle visitors with its vibrant display of over 17 million blooming tulips starting this weekend. Nicknamed “Heaven on Earth,” the 55-hectare garden located between the crystalline waters of Dal Lake and the majestic Zabarwan Hills has morphs into a kaleidoscope of colours as Asia's largest tulip cultivation grounds kicks off its 2022 spring season.



Five new varieties have been added to the existing 68 types, expanding the riot of hues on display. Along with its record-breaking tulip crop, the garden will also feature beautiful blooms of hyacinths, daffodils, muscari and cyclamen flowers. Visitors can expect to be wowed by this lush blossom bonanza spread across the verdant valleys.



Since its inception in 2007, the garden has blossomed into a major tourist draw, welcoming over 3.6 lakh nature lovers last year alone. Established by former CM Ghulam Nabi Azad with an initial 50,000 Dutch bulbs, it has grown tremendously in popularity and size each flowering season. Film units frequently descend upon its idyllic vistas to capture the ethereal ambiance on camera.



Ahead of its big reopening on March 19th, the administration is putting final preparations in place to ensure visitors enjoy a seamless experience amid the natural splendor. From colourful illumination to enhanced facilities, the garden is primed to captivate visitors and kickstart Kashmir's tourist calendar on a vibrant note. Its picturesque blooms are the perfect backdrop for creating memories to last a lifetime.



