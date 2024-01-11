Narrow Escape For PDP Chief Mehbooba Mufti As Vehicle Meets With Accident

By Northlines -

Srinagar, Jan 11: PDP president Mehbooba Mufti had a narrow escape on Thursday as her vehicle met with an accident at Sangam in Anantnag district of and , officials said.
The vehicle of the former Jamu and Kashmir chief minister collided with a civilian car at Sangam, a police official said.
Mufti, who was on her way to Khanabal to meet the victims of a fire incident, did not suffer any injuries. However, a police officer in her personal security sustained minor injuries, the official said.
The PDP president went ahead with her scheduled visit.
A PDP spokesperson said Mufti was safe and did not suffer any injuries.

