back to top
Search
India"Narendra Modi Set to Take Oath for Historic Third Term: BJP Leader...
IndiaLatest NewsLead News

“Narendra Modi Set to Take Oath for Historic Third Term: BJP Leader Expected to Be Sworn In as Prime Minister for Third Consecutive Term

By: Northlines

Date:

New Delhi, June 6: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to take oath for third successive term in office on June 9, sources said.

BJP-led Democratic Alliance (NDA) won a successive third term in office in the results of declared on June 4.
Sources said PM Modi's swearing-in ceremony may take place at 6 pm on June 9.
Earlier there was speculation that the swearing-in ceremony of the new NDA government led by PM Modi would take place on Saturday.
There is no official confirmation yet of the date of the oath-taking ceremony.
Leaders of parties in the National Democratic Alliance held a meeting on Wednesday and elected Prime Minister Narendra Modi as their leader.
PM Modi later said that NDA will work towards building a developed .
“Met our valued NDA partners. Ours is an alliance that will further national progress and fulfil regional aspirations. We will serve the 140 crore people of India and work towards building a Viksit Bharat,” PM Modi said in a tweet on Wednesday.

Previous article
NIA Conducts Searches in Punjab in Connection with Aides of Terrorist Goldy Brar: Indian Counter-terror Agency Targets Associates of Notorious Fugitive
Next article
Jammu and Kashmir Lok Sabha Elections: 90% of Candidates Fail to Save Security Deposits
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

Important Links

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

LG Manoj Sinha Reaffirms Youth’s Role in J&K’s Development: Emphasizes Their...

Result_KCSJ 2023

J&K Board of School Education Announces Class 12 Results

NDA MPs to Gather for Historic Meeting: Election of Narendra Modi...