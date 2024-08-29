Nani’s ‘Saripodaa Sanivaaram’ gets praise for story, action but critics point out difference in treatment

Body: Reviews have started coming in for Nani's new Telugu film ‘Saripodaa Sanivaaram' directed by Vivek Athreya. The film stars Nani along with SJ Surya, Murali Sharma and others. While the story and action sequences are being praised, the reviews so far point out that there was a difference in the treatment. Critics have opined that the narrative could have had more depth. At the same time, some reviews are appreciating the introduction of characters and action scenes.