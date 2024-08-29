back to top
Search
    Latest NewsNani's 'Saripodaa Sanivaaram' gets praise for story, action but critics point out...
    Latest NewsTrending

    Nani’s ‘Saripodaa Sanivaaram’ gets praise for story, action but critics point out difference in treatment

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    Body: Reviews have started coming in for Nani's new Telugu film ‘Saripodaa Sanivaaram' directed by Vivek Athreya. The film stars Nani along with SJ Surya, Murali Sharma and others. While the story and action sequences are being praised, the reviews so far point out that there was a difference in the treatment. Critics have opined that the narrative could have had more depth. At the same time, some reviews are appreciating the introduction of characters and action scenes.

    Follow The Northlines on WhatsApp
    Previous article
    Pylon Secures $17 Million to Build Comprehensive B2B Customer Service Platform
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    Ladakh MP Mohmad Haneefa thanks PM Modi, Amit Shah for creating 5 new districts in Ladakh

    Northlines Northlines -
    Kargil, Aug 29: Ladakh MP Mohmad Haneefa thanked Prime...

    Northern Army commander visits Sunderbani sector in J&K

    Northlines Northlines -
    Jammu, Aug 29: Northern Army Commander Lieutenant General M...

    “Idea is to create safe, appealing environment”: CJI Chandrachud after inaugurating creche in Supreme Court

    Northlines Northlines -
    New Delhi, Aug 29: The Chief Justice of India,...

    Modi’s speeches vs reality: Kharge slams govt over issue of women’s safety

    Northlines Northlines -
    New Delhi, Aug 29: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Pylon Secures $17 Million to Build Comprehensive B2B Customer Service Platform

    OpenAI Close to Securing Record $100B+ Valuation in Massive New Funding...

    Labour Minister Holds Consultations on Finalizing Upcoming Employment Incentive Programmes