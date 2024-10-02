Nalin Prabhat takes over as 18th DGP of Jammu & Kashmir

back to top
    By: Northlines

    Date:

    SRINAGAR, October 01: Senior IPS officer Nalin Prabhat on Tuesday took over as 18th Director General of Police (DGP) of and at police headquarters in Srinagar and replaced R R Swain.

    An official said that Prabhat was received by senior officers of the department. Several top officials were also present on the occasion.

    A 1992 batch IPS officer Prabhat is considered as having great expertise in insurgency in Kashmir, and earned goodwill within the security forces during his postings to J&K in the past. He has already served as Deputy Inspector General, South Kashmir, Ops Range, and in the Srinagar Sector of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF). He also served as Inspector General, Kashmir, Ops Sector, CRPF. His work earned him the Antrik Suraksha Seva Padak, and the Police (Special Duty) Medal and Bar in J&K.

    The outgoing DGP, R R Swain, an Indian Police Service (IPS) from 1991, took over the top position in 2023.

    Swain had also served as Special DG CID and the Intelligence Chief of Jammu and Kashmir in June 2020.

