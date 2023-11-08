Muzzling Employees’ Voice!

The way the J&K Government has come out with an arbitrary order restricting the employees against holding protests and demonstrations in favour of their demands it seems that the dispensation is up to something because under the normal course it is essential for any government to respect the rights and voices of its employees.

Issuing dictatorial orders that suppress the opinions and voices of employees can lead to a host of problems, including decreased morale, reduced productivity, and even litigation. Government employees, like all citizens, have the right to express their opinions and concerns within the bounds of their employment regulations and the law. A healthy work environment promotes open dialogue, constructive criticism, and the exchange of ideas, which can ultimately lead to better decision-making and governance.

However, it is also important to maintain a balance between employees' rights to express their opinions and the need for discipline and order within the government apparatus. Clear guidelines and communication channels must be established to ensure that employees can voice their concerns or dissent in a respectful and appropriate manner.

Ultimately, a government that respects the voices of its employees and the citizens while upholding the rule of law and efficient governance can strike a balance that benefits both the state and its workers. Although one cannot challenge the legality of the aforesaid order because the government is quite dexterous in its working and it is for sure that it had gone through all the legalities before the issuance of such directions but at times it is not advisable to implement things in this manner as already several opposition parties have criticized the aforesaid move of the government aimed at restricting its over half a million employees from participating in any demonstrations or strikes in support of their demands.

This action will demoralize the staffers and could give rise to an undercurrent among the affected lot having an element of discontent which could prove detrimental to J&K in the long run thus making it imperative for the helmsmen to once again revisit their decision and come up with a something more feasible and acceptable. The goal should be to create a work environment that fosters trust and transparency, thus ensuring the long-term stability and prosperity of Jammu and Kashmir.