Must make Mandi a tough contest for Kangana Ranaut: Priyanka Gandhi to Himachal Pradesh Congress leaders

New Delhi, Apr 7: Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has told Pradesh Congress leaders to make the Lok Sabha contest in Mandi a tough one and not give the BJP a walkover at any cost.

The BJP has fielded actor Kangana Ranaut from the Mandi seat.

The sources has learnt that Priyanka in a meeting with Himachal Congress leaders late on Saturday said Kangana Ranaut must be defeated.

The Congress has finalised the candidature of sitting MLA and minister Vikramaditya Singh to make Mandi election a tough one for the BJP.

Vikramaditya was present in the meeting which Priyanka took at the residence of the Congress in-charge for Himachal, Rajiv Shukla.

Sources privy to discussions said that Priyanka was clear about preventing Kangana from coming to Parliament.

One source quoted Priyanka as saying: “Kangana could be a nuisance in Parliament.”

Kangana has been publicly attacking the Gandhi family and has told a television channel that Rahul and Priyanka are not cut out for but are being forced by mother Sonia to carry on.

Priyanka also said she will campaign for the party candidates in the state for the upcoming polls and will be stationed at her Shimla residence in the last two weeks of the elections.

All four Himachal Lok Sabha seats will poll on June 1 in the last phase.

Sources also said Priyanka told the leaders of Himachal to “save the state government and ward off any challenge from the BJP.”

She said the instability triggered by the recent BJP joining of disqualified Congress MLAs needs to be offset.

“People of Himachal must be told this is not the of the state,” Priyanka said to leaders.

The Congress is yet to declare candidates for the four Lok Sabha seats in the state.

It is toying with the idea of fielding veteran leader Asha Kumari in Kangra; the panel for Shimla includes Dyal Pyari, Amit Nanda and MLA Vinod Sultanpuri. The panel for Hamirpur includes MLA Satpal Raizada.

Priyanka who has been engaged with the state government ever since it faced the political storm triggered by the loss of Rajya Sabha seat to the BJP, today said: “I met all the leaders of the Congress Party in Himachal Pradesh. I am proud of their unity, hard work, determination to fight the elections strongly and their dedication towards the people.”

She said on one side there is the BJP's empire of fear, greed and lies. 

“On one side there is politics that destroys democracy for power through money power and agencies. On the other side, Congress has the resolve to work tirelessly for the people with truth, courage and patience. I have full faith that the people will support us and truth will win. Hail Himachal. Hail ,” Priyanka said on X.

Yesterday the Himachal Congress Coordination Committee met at the residence of party president Mallikarjun Kharge.

The first test of the Congress unity and strength will be the upcoming Assembly bypolls to six seats where the BJP has fielded disqualified Congress rebels, including ex-minister Sudhir Sharma who had joined the saffron ranks recently.

Israel-Hamas War enters 7th month; anti-government protesters demand PM Netanyahu’s resignation, early election
IMD using AI, machine learning to enhance weather forecasts: Director-General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

