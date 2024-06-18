back to top
Muslims in J&K celebrates Eid with traditional fervor, prayers pass off peacefully

Tawi, June 17: Eid-ul-Adha was celebrated on Monday with religious fervour and traditional gaiety across the Jammu and Union Territory with a large number of people gathering at mosques and Eidgahs to pray for the peace and prosperity.

In Jammu, the biggest congregations were held in Eidgah Residency Road, Mecca Masjid, and Jama Masjid Khatikan Talab, where hundreds of Muslims offered Eid prayers this morning.

Religious scholars spoke about the significance of the day and philosophy behind the customary sacrifice. Elaborate security arrangements were made by the authorities for the day.

The largest Eid congregation was held at the Hazratbal mosque in the Srinagar city outskirts where hundreds of Muslims gathered for the Eid prayers.

Elders carried children wearing new clothes alongside them to the prayer grounds. Muslims greeted each other after offering the Eid prayers at various mosques and Eidgahs in other cities and towns of the Valley and the Jammu division.

Three former chief ministers, Dr Farooq Abdullah, his son, Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti joined the congregational prayers at Hazratbal mosque.

Speaking to reporters the three leaders individually greeted people at the festival. Authorities had made adequate arrangements for security for the devotees who came out in large numbers for the thanksgiving prayers on the holy occasion.

Reports of large congregations have also come in from Baramulla, Anantnag, Shopian, Pulwama, Kulgam, Ganderbal, Bandipora, Budgam and Kupwara districts of the Valley.

Despite the scorching morning sun, devotees turned out in large numbers in Jammu city to offer prayers at the Eidgah ground in the Residency Road area of the city.

Reports of congregational Eid prayers have come in from Rajouri, Poonch, Doda, Kishtwar and other districts of Jammu region. In many places, the Hindu members of the society waited outside the prayer grounds to exchange Eid greetings with their Muslim friends.

No report of any untoward incident has come in from anywhere in the UT and Eid prayers have concluded peacefully throughout J&K, officials said.

Security Forces neutralize terrorist in Bandipora encounter
PM Modi extends greetings on Eid-Ul-Adha
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

