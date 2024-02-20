Multi-tier security for PM’s visit to Jammu

Jammu Tawi, Feb 19: A multi-tier security setup has been put in place and traffic advisories issued for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Jammu on Tuesday, officials on Monday said.

Modi is scheduled to address a public rally at Maulana Azad Stadium in the heart of winter capital of Jammu and Kashmir during his visit on February 20, they said.

The officials said the prime minister will also launch multiple development projects, including for education, railway, aviation and road sectors, worth Rs 30,500 crore.

According to a statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), he will also distribute appointment letters to about 1,500 newly recruited government employees of Jammu Kashmir and interact with beneficiaries of various schemes as part of the ‘Viksit Bharat, Viksit Jammu' programme.

“A multi-tier security setup has been put in place across Jammu for the Prime Minister's visit to the city of temples. The major focus of heightened security arrangements remains the venue of his public meeting and adjoining areas,” a senior police officer said.

He said that a high alert had been sounded along the borders, while the border and highway grids were further strengthened with the officers asked to intensify patrolling and checking of vehicles to keep subversive elements at bay.

The officials said the Maulana Azad Stadium has been taken over by the security agencies who conducted a thorough anti-sabotage check.

On February 17, Jammu District Magistrate Sachin Kumar Vaishya announced a temporary ban on the use of drones, paragliders and remote controlled micro-light aircrafts as a precautionary measure to counter possible activities by the terrorists and anti-national elements.

The order was issued under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code while responding to intelligence reports highlighting potential security threats.

“Effective immediately and continuing until February 20, the order imposes restrictions on the operation of drones, remote-controlled micro-light aircrafts, para-gliders, para-motors, hand gliders and hot air balloons within the (Jammu) district,” the order said.

However, the order said exceptions to the ban include aerial surveillance conducted by the security forces during the VVIP visits or with specific written permission from the district magistrate's office.

“Defence and Para Military Forces are exempted from these restrictions. Violation of this order is subject to punitive action under section 188 of the Indian Penal Code,” the order read.

Given the prediction of isolated to widespread rains in Jammu for the next 24 hours, a BJP spokesperson said that necessary arrangements, including waterproof tents, have been erected to accommodate one lakh people who are expected to turn up for the rally from across Jammu and Kashmir.

Almost all prominent BJP leaders, including J&K unit president Ravinder Raina, have been making appeals to the people to join the rally, which is seen as a formal launch of the party's campaign for the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Meanwhile, the meteorological department has predicted continuation of wet weather for the next three days.

Meteorological department officer in-charge S C Sharma said did not rule out rains welcoming Prime Minister Modi in Jammu.

“There is prediction of widespread rains at most places in Jammu plains for the next 24 hours followed by isolated rains on February 21 and 22 and February 24 and 25,” Sharma told PTI.

Most places in Jammu and Kashmir have presently been experiencing wet weather since February 18.

While the higher reaches are experiencing snowfall, the plains, including Jammu city, were lashed by intermittent rains for the second day on Monday.

A traffic department official said that a dry run was carried out this afternoon from the airport to Maulana Azad road as restrictions and diversions have been placed on the ground to ensure smooth flow of traffic in the city.

The officials said a total of 48 locations have been identified for the parking of the vehicles carrying people from different parts of the Union Territory to the venue of Modi's public rally.

The headquarters central pool security, Jammu, has also issued a detailed advisory for the general public participating in the public rally, asking them not to carry any bag, tiffin boxes, cameras, weapon, ammunition, sharp edged articles, cigarettes, lighters, umbrellas, any objectionable flag or any electronic gadgets among others.

The mobile phones should be kept in switched off or silent mode, the advisory said and asked the participants to ensure their entry in the venue before 9.30 am and cooperate during frisking.