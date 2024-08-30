Mughal road closed due to inclement weather

back to top
    SRINAGAR, Aug 30: Traffic movement on Mughal road has been stopped due to inclement for the last couple of days in and , officials said on Friday.
    An official said that all sorts of traffic movement has been stopped on the road due to inclement weather.
    He said that the road has been closed as a precautionary measure as there are apprehensions of shooting stones and landslides on the stretch due to inclement weather.
    “The road will be opened for traffic after improvement in weather conditions,” he said and advised people not to travel on the road for now.

