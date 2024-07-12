Motorola Razr 50 Ultra Review: A Foldable Smartphone That Blends Retro Style With Contemporary Tech

The Razr 50 Ultra retains the flip phone concept that made the original Razr popular, folding in half for portability. Its exterior display is larger than predecessors for more functionality when closed. Unfolded, a smooth 6.9-inch OLED panel offers an immersive viewing experience.

Powered by the latest Snapdragon processor, the device handles everyday tasks smoothly. Its generous RAM and storage prevent slowdowns. All-day battery life is achievable with moderate use. However, the cameras could offer better quality given the phone's premium tier.

Those seeking a novel device will appreciate the Razr's balance of vintage charm and cutting-edge components. Its cover screen enhances on-the-go usability. While not challenging category leaders, the Razr 50 Ultra proves foldables can be both functional and fun to use. Those willing to overlook shortcomings will find much to like in this retro-styled smartphone.