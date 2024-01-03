Mother’s Recipe unveils ‘Mumbai ka Pyaar’ campaign

NL Correspondent

Jammu Tawi: Mother's Recipe, a renowned brand known for its delicious and traditional flavors, is thrilled to announce the launch of its most anticipated ‘Mumbai ka Pyaar' campaign. In a unique and vibrant move, the Mumbai Local trains will be decked up with Mother's Recipe's distinctive branding, creating a delightful journey for commuters across the city.Mother's Recipe which has a strong nationwide presence, highlights its love for Mumbai through this innovative campaign to create a feeling of belongingness for the city dwellers. The path of the trains has been strategically chosen to represent the diversity of Mumbai's local railway network across the Western line, Central line and Harbour line which will adorn an immersive experience, with vibrant visuals and engaging content showcasing the authentic taste and love that goes into every Mother's Recipe product.The campaign aims to not only celebrate the diverse flavors of Mumbai but also connect with the everyday lives of Mumbaikars, bringing a sense of joy and familiarity to their daily commutes. Sanjana Desai, Executive Director of Mother's Recipe, expressed her enthusiasm about this campaign, stating, “ ‘Mumbai ka Pyaar' is our way of expressing our love and we are thrilled to bring this campaign to the heart of Mumbai – its local trains, which are the lifeline of the city. Mumbai is known for its love for food – Salty, spicy, sweet, sour. Every flavour has a unique place in people's hearts and on their plates and that is what makes Mother's Recipe an integral part of every home. We have an extensive range of pickles, chutneys, ginger-garlic paste, ready-to-eat food, instant mix and recipe sauces which offer people the taste they love.”Mother's Recipe invites the people of Mumbai to join in the ‘Mumbai ka Pyaar' campaign as it rolls out in the first week of January and experience the fusion of tradition, authenticity, and the vibrant spirit of the city.