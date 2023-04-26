MoS Railways briefed over the progress achieved on Chenab Bridge 

Jammu Tawi, April 25:

Union Minister of State for Railways, Darshana Jardosh today inspected Chenab Bridge and appreciated the quality of work executed. She was accompanied by SP Mahi CAO/USBRL and RK Hedge ED/KRCL with a team of Northern Railways and KRCL. SP Mahi briefed the minister about the project and explained the various features of Chenab Bridge in the course of the inspection of Chenab Bridge.

During the interaction, the minister was apprised that Indian Railways is edging closer to connecting Kashmir Valley to the rest of the railway network. After successfully completing milestones of arch closure on 05.04.2021 and golden joint on 16.08.2022, the work of Track linking on Chenab Bridge which is the World's Highest Railway Bridge was completed on 21.03.2023.

In a presentation, it was spelt out that of the Total 272 km USBRL project, 161km of Railway track has been commissioned in 3 stages with the First phase of 118 km Baramulla-Quazigund commissioned in 2009, the second phase of 18 km Quazigund-Banihal commissioned in 2013 which has longest operational transportation tunnel of 11.2 km in India. And Third phase of 25km Udhampur-Katra was commissioned in 2014.

The World's highest railway bridge, Chenab Bridge is located on the Katra-Banihal stretch of the USBRL, which is the most challenging part of the project due to its complex topography and adverse weather conditions. A large number of tunnels and bridges are part of the alignment of the USBRL Project. The alignment crosses deep gorges of the Chenab River near the Salal Hydro Power Dam, which necessitates the construction of a long-span bridge. For the first time since independence, USBRL will provide all-weather rail connectivity to Kashmir Valley. In view of the importance of the USBRL in providing seamless and hassle-free connectivity to Kashmir, the 272 km-long USBRL project was declared as a “National Project” in 2002.

Having a length of 1315 meters with a central arch span of 467 meters, this iconic bridge across the Chenab River is being constructed at a height of 359 meters above sea level (Higher than Qutab Minar (72m height) and Eiffel Tower (324m height ), making it the tallest railway bridge on the planet. Work of construction of Chenab Bridge is awarded to Chenab Bridge Project Undertaking (AFCONS-ULTRA-VSL JV) with AFCONS as the lead partner.

Unique features of the bridge are as follows: