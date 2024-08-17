back to top
    JammuMortar shell, 10 gelatin found in J-K’s Rajouri
    JammuJammu KashmirKashmir

    Mortar shell, 10 gelatin found in J-K’s Rajouri

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    , Aug 17: A mortar shell and 10 gelatin sticks were found during a search operation by security forces in  Jammu and 's Rajouri district on Friday evening, officials said.
    Besides these, some hand gloves were also found in the Darmaka area, they said.
    Further investigation is underway, the officials said.

