    India
    India

    Monsoon Starts Withdrawal; Five Subdivisions Get Deficient Rains

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    Agencies

    NEW DELHI: After bringing bountiful showers across large parts of , the south-west monsoon has embarked on its return journey, beginning from western Rajasthan and Kutch.

    The process of withdrawal of the southwest monsoon, which has brought five per cent excess rains across the country, started on Monday, but the office has forecast widespread rains in several regions over the coming week.

    “Southwest monsoon has withdrawn from some parts of West Rajasthan and Kachchh on September 23, 2024 against the normal date of September 17. Conditions are favourable for further withdrawal of southwest monsoon from some more parts of West Rajasthan and adjoining areas of , Haryana and Gujarat during next 24 hours,” the India Meteorological Department said.

    While most of the country received normal to excess showers, five of the 36 meteorological subdivisions experienced deficient rainfall — and Kashmir (-26 per cent), Himachal Pradesh (-20), Arunachal Pradesh (-30 per cent), Bihar (-28 per cent) and Punjab (-27 per cent).

    Of the total 36 sub-divisions, nine have recorded excess rains, including Rajasthan (74 percent), Gujarat (68 percent), Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and coastal Andhra Pradesh.

    Usually, the southwest monsoon makes its onset over Kerala by June 1 and covers the entire country by the first week of July. It starts withdrawing from northwest India from the middle of September, withdrawing entirely by October 15.

     

     

    Why did youth of Haryana turn to ‘Dunki’, asks Rahul
    Delhi reports 300 dengue cases in a week; malaria, chikungunya cases on rise too
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

