Search
Latest NewsMoney-laundering case: ED raids Samajwadi Party MLA Irfan Solanki’s premises in Kanpur
Latest NewsLead News

Money-laundering case: ED raids Samajwadi Party MLA Irfan Solanki’s premises in Kanpur

By: Northlines

Date:

Lucknow, Mar 7: The Enforcement Directorate on Thursday conducted searches at the premises of Samajwadi Party MLA Irfan Solanki and his family members in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh, as part of a money laundering investigation, official sources said.

Solanki (44) is currently lodged in the Maharajganj prison and is a four-time MLA from Sisamau assembly seat.

About five premises of Solanki, his jailed brother Rizwan, Shaukat Ali, Hazi Wasi, Noori Shaukat and some others in Kanpur and a premises in Mumbai in Maharashtra were raided early morning along with a security escort of Central Reserve Police Force personnel, the sources said.

The action is being taken after the ED filed a criminal case against Solanki and others under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) based on multiple FIRs filed against them by the Uttar Pradesh Police, they said.

The MLA from the SP, led by former chief minister Akhilesh Yadav, has been lodged in the Maharajganj prison since December 2022 in connection with several criminal cases.

Solanki and Rizwan were arrested by police earlier for allegedly harassing a woman and setting her house on fire in a bid to grab her plot. They later surrendered before police.

Solanki and Rizwan, along with three others, were booked under the Uttar Pradesh Gangsters and Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act by police.

Previous article
PM Modi in Srinagar today, his first rally in Valley since abrogation of Article 370
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

PM Modi in Srinagar today, his first rally in Valley since abrogation of Article 370

Northlines Northlines -
Srinagar, Mar 7: In his first visit to Kashmir...

Court Summons Delhi CM Kejriwal On March 16 After Fresh Complaint By ED

Northlines Northlines -
NEW DELHI, Mar 7: A Delhi court on Thursday...

“Situation peaceful, terrorism brought under control”: Locals hail PM Modi ahead of his Kashmir visit

Northlines Northlines -
Jammu, Mar 7: Locals in Jammu and Kashmir said...

Maldives severs another pact with India amid row

Northlines Northlines -
Maldives will not renew an agreement with India to...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.