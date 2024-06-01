back to top
Search
IndiaModi's Kanniyakumari Retreat: PM embarks on day 3 of meditation; Check what...
IndiaLatest NewsLead News

Modi’s Kanniyakumari Retreat: PM embarks on day 3 of meditation; Check what rituals he is doing today

By: Northlines

Date:

KANYAKUMARI (Tamil Nadu), June 1: Prime Minister Narendra Modi embarked on his third and final day of meditation here on Saturday, after performing the ‘Surya Arghya’ during sunrise at the Vivekananda Rock Memorial here, officials said.

Modi carried out ‘Surya Arghya,’ a ritual associated with spiritual practice involving salutations to the Almighty, manifested in the form of sun.
The PM poured little water from a traditional, beaker-like small vessel into the sea as an offering (Arghya) and prayed using his prayer beads (Japa mala), they said.
Modi was clad in saffron and also paid floral tributes to a statue of Swami Vivekananda, they added.
He walked around the mandapam with his ‘japa mala’ in his hands.
Kanyakumari is famous for its sunrise and sunset and the memorial is located on a tiny islet near the shoreline. At the Vivekananda Rock Memorial, the PM embarked on meditation on the evening of May 30 and he is scheduled to complete it on the evening of Saturday. (Agencies)

Previous article
J&K LG Manoj Sinha Casts Vote in Ballia, Urges Record Voter Turnout to Strengthen Democracy
Next article
June 4th To Bring A New Dawn To The Nation With Formation Of INDIA Alliance: Rahul Gandhi
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

Supreme Court Revamps Gender Sensitization Committee, Embracing Equality for All

Northlines Northlines -
New Delhi, Jun 1: The Supreme Court has reconstituted...

Government Terminates CRPF DIG Khajan Singh

Northlines Northlines -
New Delhi, Jun 1: The Union government has dismissed...

June 4th To Bring A New Dawn To The Nation With Formation Of INDIA Alliance: Rahul Gandhi

Northlines Northlines -
New Delhi, June 1: As the nation heads into...

J&K LG Manoj Sinha Casts Vote in Ballia, Urges Record Voter Turnout to Strengthen Democracy

Northlines Northlines -
JAMMU, June 1: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha cast his...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

Important Links

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Supreme Court Revamps Gender Sensitization Committee, Embracing Equality for All

Government Terminates CRPF DIG Khajan Singh

June 4th To Bring A New Dawn To The Nation With...