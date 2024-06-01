Modi’s Kanniyakumari Retreat: PM embarks on day 3 of meditation; Check what rituals he is doing today

KANYAKUMARI (Tamil Nadu), June 1: Prime Minister Narendra Modi embarked on his third and final day of meditation here on Saturday, after performing the ‘Surya Arghya’ during sunrise at the Vivekananda Rock Memorial here, officials said.



Modi carried out ‘Surya Arghya,’ a ritual associated with spiritual practice involving salutations to the Almighty, manifested in the form of sun.

The PM poured little water from a traditional, beaker-like small vessel into the sea as an offering (Arghya) and prayed using his prayer beads (Japa mala), they said.

Modi was clad in saffron and also paid floral tributes to a statue of Swami Vivekananda, they added.

He walked around the mandapam with his ‘japa mala’ in his hands.

Kanyakumari is famous for its sunrise and sunset and the memorial is located on a tiny islet near the shoreline. At the Vivekananda Rock Memorial, the PM embarked on meditation on the evening of May 30 and he is scheduled to complete it on the evening of Saturday. (Agencies)