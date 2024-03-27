Modi’s guarantees are false: Solanki

Jammu Tawi, Mar 26: Releasing Paanch Nyay (five justices) carrying 25 guarantees, AICC Incharge J&K Affairs Bharat Singh Solanki on Tuesday, while terming Modi's guarantees as false and fake, said that the Congress party will fulfil all the guarantees as already proved in the past elections.

Speaking at a function organised by the JKPCC at Jammu, Solanki said that Congress has provided justice to all under the headings ‘Hissedari Nyay', ‘Yuva Justice', ‘Kissans', and Women @ Workers, ensuring 25 guarantees to all people of this country.

PCC President Vikar Rasool Wani, AICC Secretary Manoj Yadav, Working President Raman Bhalla Congress Candidate Jammu, Choudhary Lal Singh, Congress Candidate from Udhampur, along with all senior leaders of the PCC, DCC Presidents, and frontal heads, were present.

“Rahul Gandhi took out yatra through the length and breadth of the country for feeling the pulse of people and to fight for justice to common people,” said Solanki, adding that the Congress has given the best candidates for the service of the people and to represent them in the Parliament, as the people of J&K have suffered a lot under the Modi regime.

“People of J&K have lost their identity, rights, and status, and there is no democracy in the UT for over 5 years,” he said, adding that it is time for the people of J&K to teach the BJP a lesson for their better future and to restore their statehood and other due rights.

He said Congress, in coalition with INDIA Block and other like-minded parties, shall forcefully fight this election and ensure the victory of the party with the support of the people.

Wani in his address, Wani lashed out at the BJP for ruining Jammu and Kashmir and the future of the youth of this region.

The historical state has been downgraded to UT, and our rights to land and jobs have been snatched arbitrarily, he said, adding that the youth have lost jobs and the people of all sections are suffering a lot, but the BJP claims India is shining.

“The people of Jammu and Kashmir will give a reply to the ruling party in this election,” he claimed, and asked the party cadres and likeminded parties and groups to fully support.