Modi likely to visit Odisha on March 5

By Northlines -

Agencies

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to visit Odisha on March 5, a senior BJP leader said. The itinerary of the trip is yet to be prepared, BJP state election co-incharge Lata Usendi said.

State BJP president Manmohan Samal had earlier that the the PM would visit Odisha in the first week of March, and address a public meeting at Chandokhole in Jajpur district. Modi last visited the state on February 3 and unveiled projects worth over Rs 68,000 crore. He had also addressed a political rally during that trip.

SHARE
Previous articleSharad Pawar invites Shinde, Fadnavis, Ajit for lunch
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR