    Modi Budget Opens New Vistas Of Development In Jammu And Kashmir: Chugh
    Modi Budget Opens New Vistas Of Development In Jammu And Kashmir: Chugh

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    SRINAGAR, July 24: BJP general secretary Tarun Chugh today said that the Union presented in the would give a new direction and impetus to development in J&K.

    Addressing a gathering at Kishtwar today Chugh said the Modi government has presented a visionary budget which will bring about all round development among the youth and women in J &K.
    Chugh hailed the annual budget as a beginning of a new chapter in J&K.
    He said the budget aims at injecting a new vigour and strength to the .
    The budget has a main focus on Infrastructure Development, which will be the main reason for Vikshit Bharat.
    The budget also focuses on the Skill enhancement of youngsters. it is an expenditure-based Budget, which will create new job opportunities for the generation.
    The budget gives benefits to the salaried class. The standard deduction has been raised by 50% Also, there is a change in Tax Slabs in the new tax regime. which will help the General public reduce their tax payments.
    The Modi government has also offered to initiate many steps, which will help in reducing litigation. which will be of immense relief to the common assessee.
    Chugh said this visionary budget will help all sections of the society and take the nation to new heights.

    Jammu & Kashmir Govt Allocates Courts Among Law Officers
    Restore Statehood To J&K Before Assembly Election
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

