JammuMK Sinha Among Three AGMUT Cadre Officers Empanelled For Central Posts
Jammu Kashmir

MK Sinha Among Three AGMUT Cadre Officers Empanelled For Central Posts

By: Northlines

Date:

, Jun 29: The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the empanelment of 32 Indian Police Service (IPS) officers for holding various positions at the Centre. Notably, among these are three officers from the 1996 batch of the Arunachal Pradesh-Goa-Mizoram and Union Territory () Cadre, including MK Sinha.

The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

