MK Sinha Among Three AGMUT Cadre Officers Empanelled For Central Posts

JAMMU, Jun 29: The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the empanelment of 32 Indian Police Service (IPS) officers for holding various positions at the Centre. Notably, among these are three officers from the 1996 batch of the Arunachal Pradesh-Goa-Mizoram and Union Territory (AGMUT) Cadre, including MK Sinha.
