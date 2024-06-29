back to top
JCO Among Five Soldiers Swept Away In Flash Floods In Ladakh

By: Northlines

Date:

, Jun 29: Five Army personnel, including a junior commissioned officer, drowned when their T-72 tank sank due to flash floods in the Shyok river near the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the Nyoma-Chushul area in early Saturday, officials said.

Minister Rajnath Singh expressed grief over the unfortunate accident.
The incident occurred near Mandir Morh, 148 km from here, during an exercise at around 1 am, the officials said.
“On 28 June, 2024 night, while de-inducting from a military training activity, an Army tank got stuck in the Shyok River, near Saser Brangsa, eastern Ladakh due to sudden increase in the water level.
“Rescue teams rushed to the location, however, due to high current and water levels, the rescue mission didn't succeed and the tank crew lost their lives. Indian Army regrets loss of five brave personnel while being operationally deployed in eastern Ladakh. Rescue operations are underway,” a Leh-based Army PRO said in a statement.
In a post on X, Defence Minister Singh condoled the loss of lives.
“Deeply saddened at the loss of lives of five of our brave Indian Army soldiers in an unfortunate accident while getting the tank across a river in Ladakh,” he said.
“We will never forget exemplary service of our gallant soldiers to the nation. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. The nation stands firm with them during this hour of grief,” he said.
Identified as
1:-Ris MR K Reddy
2:-Dfr Bhupender Negi
3:-LD Akdum Taibam
4:-Hav A Khan (6255 Fd work shop)
5:-Cfn Nagraj P (LRW).

Amarnath Yatra | Naib Tehsildar Pahalgam Suspended For Leaving Station Without Permission
MK Sinha Among Three AGMUT Cadre Officers Empanelled For Central Posts
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

