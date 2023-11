Jammu Tawi, Nov 14: A minor boy and his eight-year-old sister are feared drowned after they were washed away in Tawi River in Jammu city.

The police and SDRF team have launched a rescue operation to trace Ismael (6) and his sister Nadiya, they said. The siblings were grazing cattle on the banks of the river on Monday night when they slipped into it while playing near the Harki Podi area, they said.