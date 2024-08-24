back to top
    JammuMini-UAV Inadvertently Drifts into PoJK, Indian Army seeks its return
    JammuJammu Kashmir

    Mini-UAV Inadvertently Drifts into PoJK, Indian Army seeks its return

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    , Aug 23: A mini-unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) of the Indian Army inadvertently drifted into Pakistan-occupied Jammu and (PoJK) along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district, officials said.

    The UAV, which was on a test training sortie in the hinterland in Bhimber Gali area, developed some snag and lost control with the operator, thereby drifting into other side of the LoC, they said.

    It is believed to have fallen into the Nikial belt on the other side of the LoC and recovered by troops there. The Army has sought the return of the UAV with their Pakistani counter parts, the officials said.

    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

