back to top
Search
    JammuMini bus overturns in Jammu, 30 injured
    JammuJammu KashmirLatest News

    Mini bus overturns in Jammu, 30 injured

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    , July 29: About 30 people were injured after a mini bus overturned on the outskirts of Jammu city on Monday, officials said.
    The mini bus, on its way to Akhnoor from Maira Mandrian, was travelling at high speed when it skidded off the road and turned turtle near Khuga Morh, they said.
    About 30 people suffered injuries and were taken to hospital for treatment and first aid, they added.
    Ten of the injured were shifted to Government Medical College, Jammu, for further treatment, the officials said.

    Previous article
    Court Dismisses Bail Plea Of ‘Kingpin’ In 2022 JKSSB SI Exam Paper Leak Case
    Next article
    Man’s death after being beaten up by police sparks protests in Jammu
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    Dheeraj Gupta Appointed As Member Of Selection Committee For CITaG

    Northlines Northlines -
    JAMMU, July 29: Dheeraj Gupta, IAS, Financial Commissioner (Additional...

    Government Approves Procurement Of Navigation System For Armoured Fighting Vehicles, Interceptor Boats

    Northlines Northlines -
    New Delhi, Jul 29: The defence ministry on Monday...

    India’s digital economy poised to constitute 1/5th of GDP by 2026: RBI report

    Northlines Northlines -
    Mumbai, Jul 29: India’s digital economy is poised to...

    Man’s death after being beaten up by police sparks protests in Jammu

    Northlines Northlines -
    Jammu, Jul 29: A 27-year-old man died under mysterious...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Dheeraj Gupta Appointed As Member Of Selection Committee For CITaG

    Government Approves Procurement Of Navigation System For Armoured Fighting Vehicles, Interceptor...

    India’s digital economy poised to constitute 1/5th of GDP by 2026:...