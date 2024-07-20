back to top
    Mild Earthquake Hits Jammu And Kashmir’s Kishtwar

    , July 20: A 3.5 magnitude earthquake jolted Jammu and 's Kishtwar district on Saturday, officials said.
    According to the Centre of Seismology (NCS), the tremor was felt at 5.34 pm in the hilly district.
    The depth of the earthquake was 10 kilometers below the surface at latitude 33.29 degrees north and longitude 76.67 degrees east, it said.
    A police official said that there was no information about damage from anywhere.

    SC To Hear On July 22 Plea To Seize Money Received By Political Parties Under Electoral Bonds Scheme
