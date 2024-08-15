Midterm candidates in Minnesota, Ohio take differing views on election debates

Minnesota Governor, Ohio Senate candidates to debate ahead of midterms

With only a few months left for the crucial 2022 midterm elections, the debate season is heating up across the country. In Minnesota, incumbent Democratic Governor Tim Walz has agreed to face off against his Republican challenger Dr. Scott Jensen in a televised debate. However, in the neighboring state of Ohio, Republican Senate hopeful JD Vance has expressed skepticism about engaging in a similar debate with Democratic Rep. Tim Ryan.

Governor Walz, who is seeking a second term in Minnesota, said he was looking forward to debating the key issues and discussing his record versus Jensen's agenda. His campaign said a formal debate would give voters a chance to hear directly from the candidates. On the other hand, Vance, a political newcomer endorsed by former President Donald Trump, said debates often turn chaotic and don't help communicate meaningful policy differences. “We're not going to walk into whatever, you know, plans the media has to turn this into a circus,” Vance told a conservative radio host.

With polls showing a close race in both states, debates allow candidates to highlight their strengths and challenge their opponents. Though debates rarely sway committed partisan voters, they can influence undecided or independent-leaning voters who are still making up their minds. How the candidates present themselves and address crucial issues like rising costs, abortion rights and election rigging claims could impact the election outcome. As voting nears, more debate invitations are expected to go out. It remains to be seen if Vance agrees to square off with Ryan or continues staying away from such platforms.