MHAC Nagbani bags overall trophy in Cluster meet

Jammu, Dec 07: The hosts MHAC School Nagbani bagged the overall championship trophy in the three-day Cluster level DAV National Sports meet held in three age groups of under-14, under-17 and under-19 here

To claim the title trophy, MHAC Nagbani secured seven gold, three silver and bronze medal. Overall second place went to MHS DAV Centre Akhnoor with nine medals including two gold and six silver, while MHS DAV R S Pura finished third with gold and silver medal each.

In all, 30 different games, involving participants from three DAV educational institutions of MHAC Nagbani, MHS DAV Cent Public School Akhnoor and MHS DAV Public School RS Pura held under the overall supervision of Principal MHAC Nagbani, Brij Mohan.

In the closing function, S.S. Kotwal, SSP was chief guest, who along with other special guests, Alok Betab, ARO J&K Zone and Pankaj Kaushik, Principal MHS DAV Public School, RS Pura presented the title trophies