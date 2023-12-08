TEAM INDIA TOUCHES DOWN IN SOUTH AFRICA

The Indian cricket team arrived in Durban on Thursday ahead of their multi-format series against South Africa, starting with the first T20I on Sunday. The players were cheered by fans at the airport and obliged supporters with selfies.

The ODI leg of the white-ball series will start on December 17 before their all-important pursuit of a Test series win in the Rainbow Nation.

Seniors like Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah will miss the white-ball leg, but will return for the two Test series, with the first Test in Centurion from December 26 onwards and the second Test at Cape Town from January 3, 2024.

Suryakumar Yadav will lead the T20I team while K L Rahul will captain the ODI team. Youngsters Rinku Singh, Tilak Varma, Sai Sudarshan and Rajat Patidar have received call-ups for the ODI squad.