back to top
Search
    IndiaMHA tells States to ensure LGBTQ+ Prisoners Rights in jails
    India

    MHA tells States to ensure LGBTQ+ Prisoners Rights in jails

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    New Delhi, July 18: The Centre has asked state governments to ensure that members of the queer community lodged in jails can meet a person of their choice without any discrimination or judgement as part of their prison visitation rights.

    In a communication to all state governments, the Union home ministry said it has been the constant endeavour of the Centre to reach out to all states and Union territories and share the contemporary guidelines and best practices on varied aspects of efficient prison administration and management.

    The ministry said it has come to its notice that members of the queer community (LGBTQ+) are often discriminated against because of their gender identity or sexual orientation and often face violence and disrespect.

    With the objective of ensuring that there is no discrimination in access to goods and services to the queer community, which are available to the public at large, especially with reference to prison visitation rights, the home ministry has prepared ‘Model Prison Manual, 2016' and the ‘Model Prisons and Correctional Services Act 2023' and these should be followed by all state governments and Union territories, it said.

    “It is reiterated that these provisions equally apply to the members of queer community and they can meet a person of their choice without any discrimination or judgement,” the communication said.

    According to the Model Prison Manual, 2016, every prisoner shall be allowed reasonable facilities for seeing or communicating with, his/her family members, relatives, friends and legal advisers for the preparation of an appeal or for procuring bail or for arranging the management of his/her property and family affairs.

    He/she shall be allowed to have interviews with his/her family members, relatives, friends and legal advisers once in a fortnight, it said.

    According to the Model Prisons and Correctional Services Act, 2023, every prisoner shall be allowed reasonable facilities of meeting or communicating with their family members, relatives, friends and legal advisers for preparation of appeal or for procuring bail or for arranging the management of their property and family affairs. They shall be allowed to have interviews with their family members, relatives, friends and legal advisers.

    Previous article
    Important to draw lessons from war, must not repeat same mistakes: CDS at Kargil Event
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    Important to draw lessons from war, must not repeat same mistakes: CDS at Kargil Event

    Northlines Northlines -
    NEW DELHI, July 18: CDS Gen Anil Chauhan on...

    Indian FinTech industry projected to reach $420 bn by 2029

    Northlines Northlines -
    NL Corresspondent NEW DELHI: The Indian fintech industry is estimated...

    Meta launches Meta Verified Subscription for Businesses in India

    Northlines Northlines -
    NL Corresspondent New Delhi: Meta has now introduced Meta Verified...

    Heart Disease kill 4.77 million Indians every Year: Dr Rakesh

    Northlines Northlines -
    Mandi: To Create awareness on “Heart Disease& recent advances in...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Important to draw lessons from war, must not repeat same mistakes:...

    Small businesses to launch over 3,200 new products on Amazon.in this...

    Indian FinTech industry projected to reach $420 bn by 2029