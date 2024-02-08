MHA Scraps Free Movement Regime Between India And Myanmar: Amit Shah

NEW DELHI, Feb 8: Union minister Amit Shah on Thursday announced that the ministry of home affairs (MHA) has decided that the Free Movement Regime (FMR) between India and Myanmar be scrapped to ensure the internal security of the country.

Amit Shah also said the decision was taken to maintain the demographic structure of India's northeastern states bordering Myanmar. “Since the Ministry of External Affairs is currently in the process of scrapping it, MHA has recommended the immediate suspension of the FMR,” Union Home Minister Amit Shah Post on X (formally Twitter).