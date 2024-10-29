MHA issues alert against illegal payment gateways created using mule bank accounts

UNI

NEW DELHI: The Indian Cybercrime Coordination Centre of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Monday issued an alert against illegal payment gateways created by using mule bank accounts by transnational organised cybercriminals facilitating money laundering as a service.

The recent nationwide raids by Gujarat Police and Andhra Pradesh Police have revealed that transnational criminals have created illegal digital payment gateways using mule or rented accounts, an MHA statement said.

These illegal infrastructures facilitating money laundering as a service are used for laundering proceeds of multiple nature of cybercrime.

The Home Ministry in collaboration with all law enforcement agencies is taking all steps to create a cyber-secure Bharat, it said.

As per information received from state police agencies and analysis by the Indian Cybercrime Coordination Centre, current accounts and saving accounts are scouted through social media, mostly from Telegram and Facebook. These accounts belong to shell companies and enterprises or individuals.

These mule accounts are controlled remotely from overseas.

An illegal payment gateways created using the mule accounts are given to criminal syndicates for accepting deposits on illegal platforms like fake investment scam sites, offshore betting and gambling websites, fake stock trading platforms etc.

Funds are immediately layered into another account as soon as the crime proceeds are received. Bulk payout facilities provided by banks are misused for the same.

Some of the payment gateways identified during operation are PeacePay, RTX Pay, PoccoPay, RPPay etc. These gateways are learnt to be providing money laundering as a service and are operated by foreign nationals.

I4C has advised citizens not to sell or rent their bank accounts/company registration certificate/Udhyam Aadhaar Registration certificate to anyone.

Illicit funds deposited in such bank accounts can lead to legal consequences, including arrest. Banks may deploy checks to identify misuse of bank accounts that are used for setting up illegal payment gateways.

Citizens must immediately report any cybercrime on helpline number 1930 or www.cybercrime.gov.in and follow “CyberDost” channels/accounts on social media.