back to top
Search
    IndiaMHA Extends Ban On Sikhs For Justice For Another Five Years
    IndiaLatest NewsLead News

    MHA Extends Ban On Sikhs For Justice For Another Five Years

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    New Delhi, July 9: The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Tuesday extended the ban on terrorist outfit Sikhs For Justice (SFJ) by declaring it again an unlawful association for a further period of five years from July 10, 2024.

    The Ministry extended the ban on SFJ under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967, citing its involvement in “anti- and subversive activities aimed at disrupting the sovereignty and territorial integrity of .”
    According to a notification issued by the Home Ministry, the SFJ has been found to be involved in activities that are prejudicial to the internal security of India and public order, including supporting violent extremism and militancy in and elsewhere to carve out a sovereign Khalistan from Indian territory.
    “Now, therefore, in exercise of the powers conferred by sub-sections (1) and (3) of section 3 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 (37 of 1967), the Central Government hereby extends the declaration of the Sikhs For Justice (SFJ) as an unlawful association and directs that this notification shall, subject to any order that may be made under section 4 of the said Act, have effect for a further period of five years from 10th day of July, 2024,” reads the notification.
    The notification alleges that the SFJ is in close touch with militant outfits and activists, and has been encouraging and aiding secessionist activities, including attempts to destabilise the government established by law.
    The MHA has expressed concern that “if the SFJ's activities are not curbed, it may escalate its subversive activities, propagate anti-national sentiments, and incite violence in the country.”
    “The ban on SFJ comes into effect immediately and will remain in force for five years, unless revoked or modified by the government,” mentions the notification.
    This move is seen as a significant step by the government to crack down on separatist and militant activities in the country.
    Earlier, the MHA had issued similar ban against SFJ in 2019.

    Previous article
    SC Irked Over Non-Functional SAAs In 370 Districts, Warns 29 Chief Secretaries Of Contempt Proceedings
    Next article
    PM Modi receives Russia’s highest civilian honour, Order of St Andrew the Apostle
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    Encounter In Doda, Search Operation After Kathua Terror Attack Widened, NIA To Assist J&K Police

    Northlines Northlines -
    JAMMU, July 9: A fresh encounter broke out between...

    Major Reform In H&ME Dept, 20 Days Casual Leave, Female SRs/PGs Allowed 6 Months Maternity Leave

    Northlines Northlines -
    SRINAGAR, July 9: In a progressive move aimed at...

    Gautam Gambhir announced as new India head coach

    Northlines Northlines -
    New Delhi, July 9: The Board of Control for...

    Pak-Based Handlers Face NIA Scrutiny in Poonch Terror Probe

    Northlines Northlines -
    NEW DELHI: The National Investigation Agency will probe last...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Encounter In Doda, Search Operation After Kathua Terror Attack Widened, NIA...

    Major Reform In H&ME Dept, 20 Days Casual Leave, Female SRs/PGs...

    Gautam Gambhir announced as new India head coach