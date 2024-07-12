back to top
    MHA amends business rules of J&K Govt

    By: Northlines

    JAMMU, Jul 12: The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Friday amended the transaction of of the Government of Union Territory of Jammu and Rules, 2019.
    According to amendments made by the MHA, the proposals relating to transfer of administrative secretaries and cadre posts of All Service (AIS) officers shall be submitted to the Lieutenant Governor of J&K by the administrative secretary, General Administration Department through the Chief Secretary.

     

    “Provided also that in respect of matters connected with posting and transfer of Administrative Secretaries and cadre posts of All India Services officers, proposal shall be submitted to the Lieutenant Governor by the Administrative Secretary, General Administration Department through the Chief Secretary,” reads the notification issued by the MHA.
    The MHA further said the proposals requiring prior concurrence of the department on the matters over which the Lieutenant Governor has discretionary powers shall not be concurred or rejected unless it has been placed before the Lieutenant Governor through the chief secretary. “No proposal which requires previous concurrence of the Finance Department with regard to ‘Police' ‘Public Order', ‘All India Service' and ‘Anti -Corruption Bureau' to exercise the discretion of the Lieutenant Governor under the Act shall be concurred or rejected unless it has been placed before the Lieutenant Governor through the Chief Secretary,” reads the amendments.
    The MHA, as per amendments, said that Department of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs shall submit the proposal for appointment of Advocate-General and other law officers to assist the Advocate-General in the court proceedings, for approval of the Lieutenant Governor through the Chief Secretary and the Chief Minister.
    “Any proposal regarding grant or refusal of prosecution sanction or filing of appeal shall be placed before the Lieutenant Governor through the Chief Secretary by the Department of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs,” reads the MHA's notification.
    It further said that the proposals regarding the Prisons, Directorate of Prosecution and Forensic Science Laboratory shall be submitted to the Lieutenant Governor by administrative secretary, Home Department through the Chief Secretary.

