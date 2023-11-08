MGH launches Monobina Clinic to commemorate National Cancer Awareness Day

NL Corresspondent

Jammu Tawi: To commemorate National Cancer Awareness Day, Medica Superspecialty Hospital celebrated the inauguration of the Monobina Clinic on 7th November. The event included a thought-provoking panel discussion on ‘Importance of counselling of Cancer caregivers.' This endeavor marks a noteworthy milestone in the hospital's ongoing dedication to offering comprehensive assistance to individuals and families dealing with cancer. The distinguished panel included a broad mix of individuals, each offering unique perspectives on the critical role of caregivers in cancer treatment.

Notable panelists included Prof. (Dr.) Gautam Bandopadhyay, HOD of the Psychiatry Department at Calcutta Medical College; Mr. Ayan Chaudhuri, a well-known Motivational Speaker and Photographer; Mr. Shyamal Kumar Das, Asst. Commissioner of Income Tax Department; Ms. Arunima Datta, Psycho-oncologist from Medica Superspecialty Hospital; and esteemed actors Mr. Shantilal Mukherjee and Mr. Rwitobroto Mukherjee. Prof. (Dr.) Subir Ganguly, Senior Consultant, Advisor, Radiation Oncology moderated the panel discussion. Dr. Siddhartha Neogi, Director of Health Services, Govt. of West Bengal along with Dr. Sourav Datta, Director, Medica Oncology, Consultant, Head and Neck Oncosurgery graced the event with his presence.Monobina Clinic, under the guidance of the experienced Ms. Arunima Datta, shines as a beacon of hope for cancer caregivers and families by offering dedicated counselling sessions twice a week. During the discussion, Prof. (Dr.) Subir Ganguly, expressed, “It is critical to recognize that cancer does not only affect the body; it also has a profound impact on the mind and spirit of both patients and their dedicated caregivers. Caregivers typically bear the brunt of the responsibility of providing care, working diligently to satisfy the complicated requirements of their loved ones.

However, without proper planning and assistance, this responsibility can become overwhelming, resulting in high levels of stress. This stress has an impact not only on caregivers' psychological well-being, but it can also have an impact on their physical health over time.

The consequences of this stress manifest as mental anguish, worry, sadness, feelings of powerlessness, and a lack of control. Caregivers have obstacles in their roles, and this difficulty can have an impact on their overall quality of life.

We at Medica place a high value on providing holistic treatment. Monobina clinic is a monument to this commitment. From now onwards, we won't simply provide treatment and counselling to our patients; we will also support the unsung heroes – the caregivers. Their mental health is crucial for us. We hope this will lessen the emotional load that cancer places on both patients and those who care for them by concentrating on their needs.”Dr. Sourav Datta, stated, “In a world where cancer rates are on the rise, our dedication goes beyond mere disease treatment. We aim to protect the emotional strength of both patients and their caregivers.

The fight against cancer is not solely a physical one; it equally relies on mental resilience. At Monobina Clinic, our primary emphasis lies in creating a specialized space to assist and uplift caregivers, equipping them with the optimism and resilience required to navigate this challenging path.

By nurturing their mental well-being, we establish a solid foundation for providing optimal care to our patients, fostering a sense of hope and positivity in the battle against cancer.”