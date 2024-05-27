Memorial Day 2024: Operating hours for Starbucks, McDonald’s, IKEA, Walmart, and other establishments.

Keep reading to know what stores and restaurants are open on Memorial Day 2024
Memorial Day is an annual federal holiday observed in honour of the fallen American soldiers. While banks and post offices will be closed on Monday, May 27, most retail stores, including Walmart and Target, will be open. As the holiday marks the unofficial start of the summer, you can take advantage of Memorial Day sales for your summer shopping. Additionally, most restaurants and takeaways will also be open.
What's open on Memorial Day 2024?
Retail and grocery stores
Here's what stores are open, along with their service hours:
- Target – Store hours vary by location
- Walmart – 6 am to 11 pm
- Macy's – Regular store hours
- TJ Maxx – Regular store hours
- Marshall's – Regular store hours
- PetSmart – 9 am to 6 pm
- HomeGoods – Regular store hours
- Lowe's – Regular store hours
- Home Depot – Store hours vary by location
- Bass Pro Shops – 9 am to 9 pm
- Cabela's – 9 am to 9 pm
- IKEA – Regular store hours
- REI – 10 am to 9 pm
- Staples – Select stores will be open from 10 am to 6 pm
- RestaurantsBelow is the list of restaurants that will remain open on Memorial Day:
- McDonald's – Hours vary by location
- Starbucks – Hours vary by location
- Dunkin' – Hours vary by location
- Chick-fil-A – Most stores will be open per usual timing except a few that may have limited hours.
- Wendy's – Hours vary by location
- Burger King – Hours may vary
- Longhorn Steakhouse – 11 am to 10 pm
- Hooters – Regular hours
- IHOP – Hours vary by location
- Buffalo Wild Wings – Hours vary by location
- Olive Garden – 11 am to 10 pm
- Taco Bell – Operational hours may vary