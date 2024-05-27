Memorial Day 2024: Operating hours for Starbucks, McDonald’s, IKEA, Walmart, and other establishments.

Keep reading to know what stores and restaurants are open on Memorial Day 2024

Memorial Day is an annual federal holiday observed in honour of the fallen American soldiers. While banks and post offices will be closed on Monday, May 27, most retail stores, including Walmart and Target, will be open. As the holiday marks the unofficial start of the summer, you can take advantage of Memorial Day sales for your summer shopping. Additionally, most restaurants and takeaways will also be open.

What's open on Memorial Day 2024?

Retail and grocery stores

Here's what stores are open, along with their service hours: