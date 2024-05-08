back to top
Search
Jammu KashmirMehbooba opposed withdrawal of AFSPA when I was CM: Omar
Jammu KashmirKashmir

Mehbooba opposed withdrawal of AFSPA when I was CM: Omar

By: Northlines

Date:

Srinagar, May 7: Conference leader Omar Abdullah on Tuesday accused PDP president Mehbooba Mufti of opposing the withdrawal of the controversial AFSPA from and Kashmir when he was the chief minister.

“I have not forgotten this thing. When I was talking about the removal of AFSPA (Armed Forces Special Powers Act) from here (in 2012-13), Mehbooba Mufti, who is PDP president, said Omar Abdullah is disrespecting the Army.

“She said the talk about the revocation of AFSPA is belittling the Army. That is where the opposition to revocation of AFSPA came from,” Abdullah told reporters in north Kashmir Kupwara district after an election meeting.

He was reacting to a statement of Apni Party leader Altaf Bukhari that time had come for the armed forces in Jammu and Kashmir to go back to the barracks.

“I had tried to send them back to the barracks in 2012 and 2013. That time the conspiracy was hatched by the party with which Bukhari was affiliated at that time. Today, they are talking about sending the army back to barracks. It is good. Better late than never,” he said.

Asked about the crisis in the National Conference (NC) in on giving support to the bloc candidates for Ladakh Lok Sabha seat, Abdullah said he cannot do anything which is beyond his control.

“To stand by our commitment to the INDIA bloc, the National Conference party has disappeared there (Kargil) because we clearly told our colleagues in Kargil that if we have to support anyone and help anyone to win, it should be Congress candidate T Namgyal.

He said the NC's colleagues in Kargil unfortunately did not accept it and decided to leave the party en masse. Expressing regret over the development, he said he had repeatedly visited Kargil after 2019 and rebuilt the NC there with a lot of difficulty.

“We cannot do anything about something that is not in our control but still I will appeal to people with National Conference in Leh and Kargil, if there are any left, to vote for Namgyal,” he added.

Previous article
Modi posed for cameras when Pulwama happened; no peace in J&K: Farooq
Next article
Search operations intensified in 5 districts to track down terrorists
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

Jammu Girl brings laurels

Northlines Northlines -
Wins 3rd runner-up title in Mrs.India California 2024 Jammu Tawi,...

110-yr-old woman casts vote through home voting facility at Shopian

Northlines Northlines -
Srinagar, May 7: 110-year-old woman exercised her vote through...

Lt Guv for installing solar panels on all Govt buildings in J&K

Northlines Northlines -
Srinagar, May 7: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Tuesday...

BSF, J&K DGPs discuss security scenario

Northlines Northlines -
Jammu Tawi, May 7: Special Director General Border Security...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

Important Links

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Delhi CM can’t perform official work if given bail: Apex Court...

Jammu Girl brings laurels

110-yr-old woman casts vote through home voting facility at Shopian