Mehbooba makes out an issue over Forest Guard’s suspension over on-duty dress code

Srinagar, Feb 20: PDP president Mehbooba Mufti demanded action on Tuesday against a forest department official for allegedly using derogatory language against shepherds in an official order issued last week.

“Langate's Divisional Forest officer has suspended Bashir Ahmed – a forest guard for wearing a Pheran. The subsequent order smacks of prejudice towards our traditions by deriding him for ‘looking like a shepherd'. Are shepherds sub-human? Insensitive and arrogant. Hope local admin takes action immediately @manojsinha,” the former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister posted on X.

According to the order issued on Saturday, the DFO placed forest guard Bashir Ahmad Dhobi under suspension as he was not following the “dress code”.

“During my surprise inspection of forest check post Langate…, Bashir Ahmad Dhobi (forest guard) was found wearing Pheran (traditional Kashmiri dress) and looking like a shepherd,” the DFO said in the suspension order, adding that the territorial forest officers are part of a disciplined force and are always duty-bound to follow a “proper dress code”.