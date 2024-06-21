MeetRecord raises $2.7 million in funding to fortify AI-driven sales enhancement platform

In a move set to boost its revenue automation offerings, Bengaluru-based MeetRecord has raised $2.7 million in Pre-Series A funding. The round was led by venture capital firm SWC Global, with participation from existing backer All In Capital.

Founded in 2022, MeetRecord has developed an AI-powered platform that analyzes sales meetings and CRM data to provide actionable insights. Its technology helps sales teams maximize opportunities by automating coaching based on behavioral patterns.

The fresh capital injection will be utilized to refineMeetRecord's flagship product. Specific areas of focus include improving the performance and speed of its RevenueLLM engine, while reimagining layers of the sales tech stack using conversational data and AI.

According to company CEO Snehal Nimje, MeetRecord aims to double down on its customer acquisition strategy centered around content creation and communities. An eye is also being kept on steadily moving upmarket. Should additional funds be required to sustain expansion, further fundraising rounds may be explored.

Since launching earlier this year, MeetRecord has onboarded over 20 customers across industries like education and financial services. While annual revenue figures were not disclosed, Nimje shared it has grown threefold within its debut year through a low-cost growth model.

Backer SWC Global Founding Partner Tuck Lye Koh commented on MeetRecord demonstrating a top-tier offering that delivers significant value through its innovative focus on revenue automation.

This new round of support will allow MeetRecord to strengthen product capabilities as it looks to capture more market share in the fast-growing conversation intelligence sector.