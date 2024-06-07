back to top
Search
Jammu KashmirMedical student booked over ‘Blasphemous’ posts
Jammu KashmirKashmirToday's Stories

Medical student booked over ‘Blasphemous’ posts

By: Northlines

Date:

Srinagar, Jun 6: The police probing a case against a non-local medical student studying here for allegedly posting religiously sensitive content online, triggering protests, officials said on Thursday.

“Srinagar Police has taken cognizance of the incident of posting of sensitive content against religious sentiments of a particular community by one student of GMC Srinagar,” a police officer said.

Dozens of students and several junior doctors held a protest on GMC campus against the student, who allegedly on an app posted a display picture which was deemed blasphemous by many students, police said.

The student was suspended Wednesday by the administration of the medical college pending an inquiry.

and police is not just sensitive on all religious matters, but respects all religious matters. When the religious issues concern law and order, the police become extra sensitive and we will not allow any person to hurt the sentiments of any community,” Birdhi told reporters here.

The IGP Kashmir further appealed to the people not to fall prey to false rumours and warned if anybody is found spreading fake rumours that could trigger law and order issues, he will face strict action.

Further investigation in the matter is underway, Birdhi said.

Previous article
90 pc Lok Sabha candidates in J&K forfeit security seposits
Next article
HC announces summer vacations from June 10
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

GMC Jammu becomes J&K’s first medical college to offer MD in Biochemistry

Northlines Northlines -
Jammu, Jun 6: Government Medical College (GMC) Jammu has become...

Muslim faces of BJP from Chenab valley helped saffron party to get votes in ‘bulk’

Northlines Northlines -
Jammu, Jun 6: While the opposition was dreaming of consolidating...

Sheikh Rashid’s victory fuels war of words between Omar & Wahid Parra

Northlines Northlines -
Srinagar, Jun 6: The political landscape in Jammu and Kashmir...

Security forces to improve surveillance for Amarnath Yatra pilgrims

Northlines Northlines -
Srinagar, Jun 6: Ahead of the annual Amarnath Yatra...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

Important Links

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

GMC Jammu becomes J&K’s first medical college to offer MD in...

Muslim faces of BJP from Chenab valley helped saffron party to...

Sheikh Rashid’s victory fuels war of words between Omar & Wahid...