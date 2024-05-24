Measures be taken to ensure well-being of Indian students in Kyrgyzstan: JK Students’ Body to Jaishankar

New Delhi, May 24: A students' association of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday wrote to External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and requested that “proactive measures” be taken immediately to ensure well-being of the Indian students in Kyrgyzstan.

This comes days after mobs targeted the foreigners in capital city Bishkek triggering concerns about their safety.

Jammu and Kashmir Students Association in its letter also said that students from the Kashmir Valley studying there are “waiting to return to their homeland” after the incident.

Meanwhile, the Indian Embassy in Kyrgyz Republic on Friday said the situation in Bishkek “continues to remain calm”.

“However, upon request of Indian medical students, the Embassy is working with Medical Universities in the Kyrgyz Republic to arrange for their transport to the nearest international airport to address their concerns,” it posted on X.

Ambassador Arun K. Chatterjee had met the Indian medical students at International Higher School of Medicine (IHSM) in Bishkek on May 22 and as part of its outreach activity, some embassy officials had also met with various Indian medical students at Royal Metropolitan University.

Jammu and Kashmir Students Association in its letter said that several Kashmiri students and their parents have “reached out to us, expressing their fear and anxiety following a series of troubling events”.

The Indian students, particularly those from Kashmir in Kyrgyzstan's capital city, Bishkek, were “caught unaware of the mob violence” and are “desperate to return home”, it said.

“Given the gravity of the situation and the urgency of ensuring the safety and well-being of our fellow citizens, we earnestly request the Ministry of External Affairs to take immediate steps to facilitate the evacuation of Indian students stranded in Kyrgyzstan. Their safe return home should be a priority to prevent any further distress or potential harm,” the letter said.

“We trust in the prompt and decisive action of the Ministry in safeguarding the interests and security of Indian citizens in Kyrgyzstan. We request that proactive measures be taken immediately to ensure the well-being of these students,” it added.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) should “collaborate closely” with the respective government and diplomatic mission to “facilitate the safe passage of Indian students out of harm's way”, the association said.

“Your swift intervention in this matter will be greatly appreciated by the students, their families, and the students' body,” it added.

The Indian Embassy had on Thursday also posted on X that the “situation in and around Bishkek is normal and stable today. Flights to India are operational”.

“Embassy is in contact with Medical Universities in Kyrgyzstan to address concerns of Indian students. They can reach out to the Embassy for any assistance at 0555710041 and 0555005538,” it said.