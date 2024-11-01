MealMe Scales Food Ordering Platform with $8 Million Series A Funding

Online food ordering is more convenient than ever, thanks to innovative startups like MealMe that are integrating e-commerce APIs directly into popular apps and websites. The San Francisco-based company announced this week the close of an $8 million Series A financing led by venture capital firm Mercury Fund.

Founded in 2019, MealMe initially launched a consumer delivery app allowing users to conveniently find deals and order directly from local restaurants and grocery stores. Recognizing the rapid growth of embedded commerce, where shopping features are built into the platforms people use every day, MealMe pivoted to offering their food ordering technology through a developer API.

Their unified platform now provides real-time inventory and pricing data for over 1 billion products from more than 1.2 million retailers across North America. By integrating MealMe's API, any business – from social networks and navigation apps to AI assistants – can empower customers to shop from favorite local stores without leaving the experience. The technology is currently powering ordering for 100+ customers like delivery services Fantuan and Favor.

“Everything is becoming embedded. You'll order from your car, TV, and existing apps using voice,” said MealMe President Matthew Bouchner. “We're building the infrastructure to seamlessly connect consumers to retailers through any interface.”

With the new funding, MealMe plans to double down on marketing and engineering to better serve the demands of enterprise clients. While Food delivery remains core, the company also aims to expand its e-commerce capabilities into broader retail categories and emerging technologies like AI. As online shopping becomes more interwoven into our daily experiences, MealMe is well-positioned to lead the charge of embedded commerce.