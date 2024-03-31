Mayor inaugurates evening OPD at Paras Health Panchkula

Chandigarh, March 31: Panchkula Mayor Mr. Kulbhushan Goyal inaugurated multi speciality evening OPD at Paras Health, Panchkula on Sunday.

Among others, Seema Chaudhary ex-Mayor Panchkula and office bearers of Senior Citizen Associations and RWA were also present during the occasion.

The hospital has launched evening OPD in internal medicines, gynecology, neurology, general and gastro surgery, nephrology, orthopedics, pediatrics and pulmonology.

Speaking during the occasion, Mr. Kulbhushan Goyal appreciated Paras Health's decision to start evening OPDs.

He said that this will help Panchkula and in and around area people to avail expert consultations for their health problems in evening hours also.

Dr. Pankaj Mittal Facility Director said that experts from each of these specialties will be available at Paras Health for evening OPD from Monday to Saturday between 5 pm to 7 pm.

He further said, “Being a leading health care provider in the region, Paras Health Panchkula has taken another big step in ensuring quality medical consultations in evening hours also. We are hopeful that this evening OPD will help people of the area in a big way.”