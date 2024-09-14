Jammu, Sep 14: A massive landslide hit the Jammu-Rajouri-Poonch National Highway on Saturday leading to the suspension of vehicular traffic. Connectivity to the Bhata Dhurian village has been affected.
According to official sources, road-widening work was under way when debris, including big boulders, fell on the road resulting in its complete closure. However, restoration work has begun to assist the hundreds of stranded vehicles.
Sign in
Welcome! Log into your account
Password recovery
Recover your password
A password will be e-mailed to you.
Massive landslide affects connectivity on Jammu-Rajouri-Poonch National Highway
Date:
Jammu, Sep 14: A massive landslide hit the Jammu-Rajouri-Poonch National Highway on Saturday leading to the suspension of vehicular traffic. Connectivity to the Bhata Dhurian village has been affected.