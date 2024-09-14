back to top
    Massive landslide affects connectivity on Jammu-Rajouri-Poonch National Highway

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    , Sep 14: A massive landslide hit the Jammu-Rajouri-Poonch Highway on Saturday leading to the suspension of vehicular traffic. Connectivity to the Bhata Dhurian village has been affected.
    According to official sources, road-widening work was under way when debris, including big boulders, fell on the road resulting in its complete closure. However, restoration work has begun to assist the hundreds of stranded vehicles.

