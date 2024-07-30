back to top
Search
    JammuMan’s death after being beaten up by police sparks protests in Jammu
    JammuJammu Kashmir

    Man’s death after being beaten up by police sparks protests in Jammu

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    Admin orders magisterial probe

    , Jul 29: A 27-year-old man died under mysterious circumstances after he was allegedly beaten up by police, sparking protests by his relatives and neighbours here on Monday, official sources said.

    Shubam Sharma, a resident of the Bantalab locality on the outskirts of Jammu, was playing near his house when a police party raided the area in search of drug traffickers on Sunday evening, the sources said.

    Sharma's family alleged he was detained and severely beaten up by the cops before they left the spot.

    He was rushed to hospital where he died, the family said, adding the body was lying at the hospital's mortuary for postmortem.

    The protesters blocked the main road at Bantalab on Monday morning, demanding an inquiry into the incident and seeking justice.

    “He was working as an electrician and was the only earning hand in the family…we want justice,” Sharma's younger sister Shivani said.

    Senior police and civil officers were rushed to the scene to persuade the protesters to disperse, assuring an investigation into the incident.

    Meanwhile, the Jammu district administration on Monday ordered a magisterial probe into the mysterious death of a youth allegedly beaten by the police in the Bantalab area here.

    “We have ordered a probe and will also look into the provision of compensation to the family as it was claimed that the deceased was the lone bread earner of the family,” said a civil administration official on the spot.

     

    Previous article
    Mini bus overturns in Jammu, 30 injured
    Next article
    Court dismisses bail plea of ‘Kingpin’ in 2022 JKSSB SI Exam Paper Leak Case
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    Four killed in blast at scrap dealer’s shop in Sopore

    Northlines Northlines -
    SRINAGAR, July 29: Four persons were killed in a...

    Court dismisses bail plea of ‘Kingpin’ in 2022 JKSSB SI Exam Paper Leak Case

    Northlines Northlines -
    JAMMU, July 29: A special court here on Monday...

    Mini bus overturns in Jammu, 30 injured

    Northlines Northlines -
    JAMMU, July 29: About 30 people were injured after...

    Centre gave more powers to LG as it wants to rule J&K by proxy: Solanki

    Northlines Northlines -
    SRINAGAR, July 29: The Congress’ Jammu and Kashmir affairs...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    PM Modi to address Post-Budget conference

    Four killed in blast at scrap dealer’s shop in Sopore

    Court dismisses bail plea of ‘Kingpin’ in 2022 JKSSB SI Exam...